5 tranquilizer shots won't affect Arikomban's health: Dr Arun Zachariah

Kumily: Dr Arun Zachariah, the chief veterinary surgeon behind the mission that successfully captured Arikomban, said the tusker has been administered necessary treatment and is under observation.

"The wounds have been treated. We released Arikomban into the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary only after ensuring he is healthy enough," said Dr Zachariah.

He further said five tranquilizer shots will not affect the elephant's health. "We administered the dose in such a way that the tusker would be able to stand on the lorry while being translocated," he added.

It will take some time for Arikomban to adjust to the new location. The tusker is being monitored constantly. "We have begun receiving signals from his GPS collar," said Dr Zachariah.

The credit for capturing Arikomban on Saturday within 24 hours of beginning the mission belongs to Dr Zachariah.

He and others in the team rose to the challenge despite criticism as the mission faltered on Day-1 as Arikomban eluded them.

Dr Zachariah, who chose this field owing to his love of the forest and wildlife, has been working in the Forest Department for the past 23 years.