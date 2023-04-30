Keltron strangely concealed key role of sub-contractors in AI surveillance project

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) which had inked the pact with the State Government for the AI camera-based road surveillance project mysteriously played down the critical played by sub-contractors. Seven private companies were involved though the government had claimed its undertaking Keltron had implemented the project entirely.

Documents reveal companies Presadio Technologies and Trois Infotech which had won the subcontracts had the key role in the implementation of the project formally called the Safe Kerala Project. Even though they were at the forefront from the very beginning of the project, concealing this fact before the government has raised suspicions.

OB Ramjith and T Jithesh who headed Presadio and Trois, respectively, even controlled other firms which were part of the project implementation.

The Motor Vehicles Department had entrusted the project to Keltron, which in turn, passed it on to Bengaluru-based company called SRIT. SRIT, which lacked the technical expertise to take part in the tender, co-opted Trois Infotech and Mediatronix. The tender that was won in this way was later subcontracted to Presadio Technologies. Presadio took on board the Al-Hind Group of Kozhikode, and when it withdrew from the project, the former joined hands with Lyte Master of Thiruvananthapuram and eventually, decided to work with e-Centric Solutions when the second company too withdrew.

When Presadio helmed the project with financial support from e-Centric Solutions and technical help by Trois and Mediatronix, SRIT and Keltron became mere onlookers. Even though there were seven companies, Ramjith, director of Presadio and T Jithesh, director of Trois, held the reins.

Jithesh is a witness in the first contract between Keltron and SRIT. It was Ramjith who invited all the other companies to join the project. From all these, it is clear that the two persons controlled the project from its ideation to completion. The political connections of the two persons and the leading role played by them in the project point to corruption in the deal.

It is even alleged that the politically connected Uralungal Society has ties with Presidio.

However, SRIT has denied political interference in entering into a contract with Keltron for setting up AI cameras. Its CEO, Kannur native Madhu Nambiar, said in Bangalore that the company was awarded the project after participating in an international tender called by Keltron.