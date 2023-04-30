Kerala CM tears into PM Modi, tells not to boast about just one Vande Bharat

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying he boasts about one Vande Bharat despite ignoring the state in several other developmental projects.

PM Modi had hit out at the LDF government during his recent visit to Kerala to flag off the state's first Vande Bharat Express. Modi had claimed Kerala's unemployment rate was higher and said the Centre will give special attention to the state.

"In nine years, Kerala was given just two new trains," said Pinarayi at Onchiyam here on Sunday. "There were many things said over the years in the union budgets... AIIMS, railway medical college, coach factory, Sabari rail route .. but these continue to remain dream projects of Kerala.

Now we have got a new train, Vande Bharat. It is a good thing, but that does not cover for repeatedly ignoring our other needs... is boasting about one Vande Bharat train enough?" he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during flagging off of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photo: PTI

Kerala PSC versus UPSC

The CM hit out at the prime minister for talking about the unemployment rate in Kerala. Pinarayi said the rate which was 16% in 2016 has come down to 5%. "Isn't 5 smaller than 16? The prime minister should introspect what the public might think when he makes such unfounded claims. He comes and tells us that there are no schemes for youth employment here while Kerala PSC has provided more jobs than the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission).

"Just take 2021 for instance, Kerala PSC provided 26,724 jobs and meanwhile it was 2,442 in Gujarat, 307 in Karnataka, and 3,219 in Uttar Pradesh. Forget providing jobs, the Modi government has increased unemployment here. There are over 10 lakh vacancies across the country, in the railways alone there are 3 lakh vacancies."

Special attention?

Pinarayi criticised the BJP-led Centre for not considering Kerala when it announced new nursing colleges recently. "The nurses from Kerala are recognised the world over. But the other day, when the Centre announced 157 nursing colleges in the country, Kerala was overlooked. Did you give us at least one? Is this the special attention for Kerala?" asked Pinarayi.