Cyclone and low-pressure area: IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala for next 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain over Kerala for the next five days.

On Sunday, four districts -- Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur -- were on orange alert. A yellow alert was sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

In districts under orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the weather office. These districts can expect rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

In districts with a yellow alert, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm can be expected.

A yellow alert has been declared in five districts on Monday and in four districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Districts under yellow alert

Monday (01–05–23): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Tuesday (02–05–23): Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Wednesday (03–05–23): Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

The strong winds and thunderstorms that accompany summer showers are considered dangerous. There is also a possibility of landslides and mountain floods in case of incessant rain.

The formation of a cyclonic system along the Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of the rain in southern India. A low-pressure area in the cyclone is expected to be present till Chhattisgarh.