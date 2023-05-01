The Kerala Story: CPM screened BBC documentary, why the double standard, asks BJP president

Kozhikode: BJP state president K Surendran has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government of double standard for protesting the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' while permitting the other controversial works that 'attacked Christians and Hindus'.

"When films and plays attacking Christians and Hindus have been permitted here on the grounds of freedom of expression, why not adopt the same stand for a film on terrorism? Let people watch and decide," Surendran said here on Monday.

The BJP leader referred to the controversial play 'Kakkukali' that drew protests from a section of Christians for allegedly portraying its monastic community in a bad light.

"There were many protests against Kashmir Files too. But there was no such thing when 'Kakkukali' was staged... the CPM arranged halls to screen a documentary (BBC documentary on Narendra Modi), but why the double standard now."

No Sangh Parivar agenda

Surendran has claimed that Sangh Parivar has no involvement in the film. "The Sangh Parivar has no agenda. We have not sponsored the film," said Surendran.

People watch the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", on a screen installed at the Marine Drive junction under the direction of the district Congress committee, in Kochi on January 24, 2023. File Photo: Arun CHANDRABOSE / AFP

The BJP leader has urged the Kerala CM, who handles the home ministry, to provide numbers of recruitments done by ISIS in the state. "If the dispute is about the number of people that were recruited to ISIS, the chief minister can clarify it. He can provide the numbers.

Just a film, not a textbook

The BJP leader has asked 'why films can't be simply treated as film'. "Kerala has come a long way, no one attacks theatres in protest of films."

On being asked about the claims made in the film's trailer that 32,000 Kerala women were brainwashed to join ISIS, Surendran countered: "Are all films based on facts?"

"It's just a film, not a history textbook. If the numbers are fewer, fine. No one is writing an exam on it."