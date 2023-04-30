'The Kerala Story' Sangh Parivar propaganda to portray state as centre of religious extremism: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Breaking his silence on the controversial trailer of 'The Kerala Story', written and directed by Sudipto Sen, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the makers of the movie saying it was a propaganda film of the Sangh Parivar to portray the state as a centre of religious extremism through the lens of 'love jihad'.

Love jihad is an Islamophobic conspiracy theory developed by proponents of Hindutva. The conspiracy theory purports that Muslim men target Hindu women for conversion to Islam by means such as seduction, feigning love, deception, kidnapping, and marriage, as part of a broader demographic "war" by Muslims against India, and an organised international conspiracy, for domination through demographic growth and replacement.

It is a concept rejected by the courts, probe agencies and even the Union Home Ministry.

Pinarayi said that the trailer of the Hindi film, at first glance, appears to be "deliberately produced" with the alleged aim of creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state.

He said that despite the issue of 'love jihad' being rejected by probe agencies, courts and the MHA, it was being raised in connection with Kerala as the main premise of the film only to humiliate the state in front of the world.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that such propaganda films and the alienation of Muslims depicted in them should be viewed in the context of Sangh Parivar's efforts to gain political advantage in Kerala.

He also accused the Sangh Parivar of trying to destroy the religious harmony in the state by "sowing the poisonous seeds of communalism".

A couple of days ago, both the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress hit out at 'The Kerala Story', which releases on May 5, saying freedom of expression was not a licence to spew venom in society, and the film was an attempt to destroy the communal harmony of the state.

'The Kerala Story' is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing in the southern state. The film falsely claims they converted, got radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

(With PTI inputs)