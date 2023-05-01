Elephant herd, including Chakkakomban, destroys house in Chinnakanal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2023 10:17 AM IST Updated: May 01, 2023 10:56 AM IST
A house was destroyed by a herd of wild elephants at Chinnakanal on May 1, 2023. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Idukki: A house was destroyed by a herd of wild elephants at Chinnakanal here in the wee hours of Monday.The house, near Vilak Mount Fort School, belonged to Chinnakanal native Rajan.

Wild tusker Chakkakomban was also among the herd of wild elephants that attacked the house at around 5 am on Monday.

According to local residents, a group of female elephants and calves came had visited the area and created a ruckus after Arikomban's capture.

It is suspected that this same herd destroyed Rajan's house. According to residents, other elephants have turned more aggressive after Arikomban's capture.

The herd of wild tusker Arikomban, captured and translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to Periyar Tiger Reserve, station themselves near Cement Palam after its capture. Photo: Reju Arnold/Manorama

Meanwhile, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that an expert committe will be formed to solve the wild animal attacks in the State. The decision was taken at the behest of the Chief Minister.

"The issue cannot be solved by Arikomban's capture and translocation alone," the minister said while clarifying that the tusker was captured as the last resort.

