5-year-old dies after falling off swing on auditorium premises

Our Correspondent
Published: May 02, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Nihal died after he fell from the swing in the children’s play area at the auditorium located at Ambalakkandi locality within Omassery Panchayat limits. Photo: Manorama Online

Mavoor: A freak accident claimed the life of a five-year-old boy in Kozhikode district.

Mavoor native Nihal, son of Pulpparambil Musthafa, died after he fell from the swing in the children’s play area at the auditorium located at Ambalakkandi locality within Omassery Panchayat limits. He was badly injured after he got entrapped under iron rods as he plunged at a distance while swinging on the swing.

Though the boy was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Nihal was at the auditorium to participate in a wedding ceremony along with his family members.  

