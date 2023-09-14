Biker dies in accident in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A biker was crushed to death in an accident in Kozhikode on Thursday. The youth riding the bike died on the spot, police and eyewitnesses said.

The accident took place at Karapparamba in the morning.

The youth was crushed under a bus while trying to give way to another bus. He was trapped under the bus tyre, a police officer said.

Police have not identified the youth yet, Nadakkav police told Onmanorama. "We have got the vehicle's registration details, but are not sure about the deceased man's identity," the officer said.

The mortal remains are kept in the mortuary of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.