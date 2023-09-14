Biker dies in accident in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2023 02:05 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock

Kozhikode: A biker was crushed to death in an accident in Kozhikode on Thursday. The youth riding the bike died on the spot, police and eyewitnesses said.

The accident took place at Karapparamba in the morning.

The youth was crushed under a bus while trying to give way to another bus. He was trapped under the bus tyre, a police officer said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have not identified the youth yet, Nadakkav police told Onmanorama. "We have got the vehicle's registration details, but are not sure about the deceased man's identity," the officer said.

The mortal remains are kept in the mortuary of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout