Two toddlers die in separate accidents in Malappuram

Malappuram: Two toddlers died in two separate accidents in Malappuram on Tuesday. In the first incident, a two-year-old boy, Muhammed Fahmin, son of Tanur Kannamthali native Oliyil Faisal, died after falling into a plastic container filled with water, which is used for fish farming.

Fahmin's family launched a search for him after he was nowhere to be found. When they found him unconscious in the box, Fahmin was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved.

In the second incident, three-year-old Izza Asin, daughter of Kondotty Kundil Peedika native Ambalappuravan Abdul Nasar, was killed in a road accident. Unsupervised by her family, Asin, who was playing in the front yard, ran into traffic. She was hit by a bike heading towards Edavannappara from Kondotty. She too was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.