Arun started defaming Athira online as wedding was called off, says brother-in-law

Kottayam: More details on the cyberbullying that forced a young woman to take her own life at her house at Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam district has emerged even as the accused with whom she had an affair is still at large.

Athira was a victim of cyberbullying. She ended her life because she was defamed on the social media by her estranged friend, her brother-in-law and IAS officer, Ashish Das, told Manorama Online.



When Athira started receiving marriage proposals, the man started threatening her. He started putting posts against Athira after he vanished from his place, he added.



Athira was found hanging in her bedroom on Monday morning. A case has been registered against her friend Arun Vidyadhar on the charge of abetment to suicide on a petition filed her family.

“The two of them were in a relationship. Even their marriage was proposed. But when it was realised that his character was not good, the proposal was deferred. Problems arose between the two after this. When it was realised that the two could not reconcile with each other, they ended their friendship. But he began creating trouble when marriage proposals started coming in for Athira. The two had spoken to each other on the fateful night," claimed Das.

The complaint says that even after she ended her relationship with Arun, he continued to humiliate her by posting his pictures with her on Facebook.

“He has criminal antecedents. He had saved the details of the video call, including the screenshots. A police complaint was filed after he posted pictures of the two of them together on Facebook. He did not answer calls to his phone, including those from the police. He made a post by including my photo, and stating that if anything happened to him, I would be responsible for it," Das further said.

“Athira was not an oversensitive person. She would retort if someone passed a comment against her and was the boldest person in the family. She wouldn’t have done this for no reason," he said.

The Kaduthuruthy police are investigating the case. The accused has not been traced till now.