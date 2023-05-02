Cardinal Cleemis calls for ban on 'Kakkukali' play, asks political parties to clarify stance

The Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council (KCBC) President Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis called for a ban on the 'Kakkukali' play on Monday.

“The play defames Christian asceticism and spreads the wrong message among other religious groups,” he said.

The bishop said that those who supported the play are advocates of 'anti-Christian' sentiments and demanded political parties to come clean on their position.

“The position taken by those harping about secularism and minority love a dime a dozen times is extremely painful. The Church sees such actions as equivalent to physical assault. The Church is interested in knowing the position of all political parties in Kerala in this matter. The hide-and-seek played by those who extend their support to the Church and Christian community through direct appearances and statements is highly condemnable.”

“Asceticism and preisthood is the most beautiful expression of the Christian faith. The contributions of Christian monastic communities throughout the world have been immense. The attempt to conceal the acts of kindness they have been providing for centuries in the fields of education, charity, social service and patient care through misleading stories, is part of a secret agenda. It is doubtful whether the government and the opposition parties fully comprehend the meaning of this agenda,” the bishop said.

Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis also stated that the recent performance of the play was an indication that the petitions. they submitted to the District Collectors, calling for a ban on the play have taken a backseat.

“Christians are entitled to equal justice like other communities,” Cardinal Cleemis said.

K Sudhakaran. Photo: Manorama

KPCC President condemns play

Shortly after Cardinal Cleemis' sharp rebuke to political parties, KPCC president K Sudhakaran took to Facebook to condemn the play.

Sudhakaran said that the play 'Kakkali' was misleading and that it hurt the followers of the monastic community, which played a significant role in the growth of Kerala.

When works of art insult the priest class as a whole in the name of freedom of expression, there is a case of increasing hatred in the society, Sudhakaran said in a note shared on Facebook.

The play

The play, which is a stage adaptation of writer Francis Norohna's story, narrates the tale of a young woman who joined a convent, only to leave it later being unable to cop with the new life.

The play staged by Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham is written by K B Ajayakumar and directed by Job Madathil. The title of the story and play refers to a game like hopscotch played by children in Kerala.

'Kakkukali' was recently staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala and Guruvayur Sargolsavam.