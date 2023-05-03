Ration shops resume operation across Kerala; time restrictions to continue today

Thiruvananthapuram: Ration shops which remained shut since Thursday due to a technical glitch in the EPOS system partially resumed operation on Tuesday. Over 6.5 lakh people purchased ration on Tuesday. Though the outlets were opened, the civil supplies department has placed time restrictions for the sale in view of the server issues. Hence, all ration shops will be operated partially till Wednesday.



Ration shops in Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will function from 8 am to 1 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, residents of Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki districts can purchase the ration from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The Civil Supplies Department has announced that all ration shops will be fully operational on Thursday and Friday.

Supply of ration for April will conclude on Friday as the sale for May will commence on Saturday.