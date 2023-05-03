Three killed as ambulance overturns in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 03, 2023 09:36 AM IST Updated: May 03, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Ambulance overturned after crashing into a tree in Kunnamkulam. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Thrissur: An ambulance carrying a patient to a hospital met with an accident leaving three dead on the spot at Kunnamkulam here on Wednesday. Three people suffered severe injuries in the accident. The deceased are Marathamkodu natives Rahmath (48), her relatives Femina (30) and Aabid (35).

The ambulance lost control while taking Femina (20) to hospital as she was suffering from breathlessness around 1.30 am on Wednesday. It is learnt that the ambulance crashed into a tree and overturned on the road after the driver lost control in the heavy rain. 

 Rahmath's son Fariz, ambulance driver Shuhaib and friend Sadiq were injured in the accident. The trio is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Meanwhile, another ambulance which rushed to this spot collided with a goods carrier. A person was also injured in this accident.

