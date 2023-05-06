Athira murder: Extra-marital tie, unreturned gold led to brutal crime

Thrissur: One person has been arrested over the murder of a young woman in a forested area near the popular tourist destination Athirappilly in Kerala's Thrissur district.

The body of Athira of Parakkadavu in Angamaly was found in the Thumboormuzhi forest zone, near Athirappilly, the other day. Her friend Akhil P Balachandran, hailing from Vellathooval in Idukki district, has been arrested for the murder.

Akhil told the police that Athira’s body was thrown among the rocks after she was strangled with her shawl in the forest adjoining the road at Thumboormuzhi. The police who visited the crime site on Friday morning based on Akhil's confession found the body.

Akhil is a notable personality on social media as he used to post reels on Instagram under the profile of ‘Akhilettan’. He has 11,000 followers currently.

The police said that an extra-marital relationship between the two had led to the murder. Akhil has admitted they were close for the past six months.

The duo were working in a supermarket in Angamaly. Both were married people living with their families and had children.

Financial angle

Akhil had taken money by pledging 12 sovereigns of Athira’s jewellery. Athira had repeatedly demanded the gold back but Akhil used to excuse himself by giving evasive answers. Akhil committed the murder when Athira began persistently demanding the return of the gold.

Probe commenced with missing complaint

Athira had gone missing on April 29. A complaint was filed by Athira’s husband, Sanal Kalady, stating that his wife had been missing since April 29. The Kalady police registered a case on the basis of the petition. When CCTV visuals were examined, it was found that Athira had boarded a car along with Akhil. When the police called the owner of the vehicle based on the registration number, they were told that it was a car rental service and that the vehicle had been rented out to Akhil.

Following this, Akhil was taken to custody and questioned but he denied all the charges. Even though he was questioned many times, he stood by his stand that he did not have anything to do with Athira. When asked why he had taken leave from the supermarket, he answered it with a lie. But after details of the phone calls between the two were obtained, the police subjected him to a detailed interrogation.

The admission of murder was made during the questioning.

What happened on the fateful day

Akhil persuaded Athira to take leave and took her in the rented car by telling her that they were going on a picnic to Athirappilly. Athira was assured she would be dropped back home by evening.

Akhil asked Athira not to carry the phone with her and this was proof of the conspiracy to commit the murder, police stated.

Akhil had switched off his phone

After reaching Thumboormuzhi, he took Athira to the deserted forest by persuading her to take a walk in the forest. Akhil strangled Athira using her shawl in the forest. When Athira fell to the ground in the melee, he pressed her down with his boot to ensure her death.