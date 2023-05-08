Stone thrown at Vande Bharat in Kannur; second incident in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2023 11:00 PM IST Updated: May 08, 2023 11:11 PM IST
When the rakes for Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express reached Ernakulam Town (also known as Ernakulam North, code: ERN) Railway Station on April 14. Photo: Manorama/Robert Vinod

Kannur: In the second such case in a week, a stone was thrown at the Vande Bharat Express on Monday, this time in Kannur. The incident happened around 3.30 pm when the train was plying from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

As per reports, the glass window developed cracks on impact. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police conducted an inspection at the site where the stone was supposedly thrown.

Cases of such incidents are filed under Section 153 of the Railway Act. Stone-throwing is a punishable offence with imprisonment of up to five years.

It was on May 1 that a stone was thrown at the Vande Bharat Express in Malappuram. The second case happened when the RPF was investigating the first incident.

On examining the available videos and CCTV visuals on the train, officials have concluded that the incident took place at Chiramangalam, which falls between the Parappanangadi and Tanur stations.

The Vande Bharat Express was flagged off from the state capital by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

Incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express trains have been reported from Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal since its inaugural run in February 2019.

