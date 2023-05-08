Boat tragedy: Owner of 'Atlantic' arrested from Tanur

Malappuram: Nassar, the owner of 'Atlantic', the recreational boat that overturned Sunday evening at Thooval Theeram in Tanur here, has been arrested.

Nassar, who had gone missing since the accident, was taken into custody at Tanur.

Earlier, the cops had tracked the tower location of his mobile network but had been misdirected to Nassar's brother in Ernakulam.

Tanur DySP KV Benny is in charge of the enquiry into the accident that claimed 22 lives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a judicial probe after declaring an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

State police chief Anil Kant, DGP B Sandhya and ADGP MR Anilkumar were in Tanur on Monday to give instructions to the probe team.