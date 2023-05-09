Fire breaks out in Kerala secretariat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 08:52 AM IST Updated: May 09, 2023 09:38 AM IST
The fire erupted near the office of industrial minister P Rajeeve in North Sandwich block.Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out at the Kerala secretariat here on Tuesday. According to reports, Fire Force personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The fire erupted near the office of industrial minister P Rajeeve in North Sandwich block.

Police informed that the fire broke out from the Air Conditioner in the room of minister Rajeeve's additional private secretary.  They added that no files were destroyed in the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Interstingly, a major fire accident was occured in the same block in 2020. Some files and a computer were destroyed in the fire. This fire accident triggered a controversy after opposition alleged that the government conspired it to destroy evidence related to diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout