Sudhakaran threatens to quit as KPCC chief if Cong rejig not finished in a month: Reports

In a strict warning to the party's state leadership, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has made it clear that he would not continue in the post if the restructuring of the oranisation is not completed within a month. Sudhakaran, according to media reports, expressed his dissatisafction over the inordinate delay in organisational rejig at the party's Leaders' Meet in Wayanad on Tuesday.

Sudhakaran said certain leaders were obstructing the reorganisation process. He was also critical of the manner in which office-bearers of the feeder organisations were being appointed.

Organisational restructuring at all levels without giving into concerns of various factions was a major promise made by Sudhakaran when he was appointed the party's state chief two years ago. Though new district presidents were appointed immediately after he took charge, the restructuring of the lower committees are yet to take place.

A dejected Sudhakaran voiced his concerns while presenting the organisational guidelines at the key meet. "Groups have started raising their heads again. Group gatherings are taking place here and there. I won't settle for sharing (posts) among groups. Reorganisation has to be completed within a month. Otherwise I will go my own way. It's not party workers but leaders are standing in the way of rejig," the PCC chief said, according to a Manorama News report.

Sudhakaran said though all 14 District Congress Committees have been reorganised, they were not able to function properly as block and manadalam committees could not be reorganised. He said the appointment to a top postin the Matsya Thozhilali Congress -- the fisherfolk wing of the party -- was done without consulting him. He reportedly asked T N Prathapan, MP, if the new functionary had any connection with the fisheries sector. Prathapan is a prominent Congress leader from the fishing community.

Sources close to Sudhakaran confirmed to Onmanorama that Sudhakaran had been sharing some of the reported concerns.

The party guidelines have recommended to form election committees at the state and district levels. A system will be made to assess the works of the office-bearers and committees. It has also been instructed to form social media and training departments for party workers .

The guidelines comprise directions for strengthening the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year.