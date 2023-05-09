Kozhikode youth suffers injuries after mobile phone explodes in his trouser pocket

Kozhikode: A youth sustained severe burns after a mobile exploded in his trouser pocket here on Tuesday. Haris Rahman, a contract worker at the Indian Railways, has been hospitalised with burn injuries.



The incident took place around 7 am on Tuesday. The phone kept in his trouser pocket exploded suddenly when he reached his office.

On April 24, an eight-year-old girl was killed in Thrissur after her mobile phone exploded while she was watching a video. The deceased is Adithya Sree, daughter of Pazhayannur native Ashok Kumar and Sowmya. The child, who suffered severe injuries to her hands and face, was killed instantly.