Boat tragedy: Human Rights Commission takes suo motu case, asks top officials to submit report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 06:41 AM IST Updated: May 09, 2023 09:35 AM IST
Local fishermen and volunteers drag the ill-fated boat ashore at Thooval Theeram in Tanur, Malappuram. Photo: PRD

Malappuram: Hours, after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a judicial probe into the boat tragedy that claimed 22 lives in Malappuram's Tanur, the State Human Rights Commission on Monday, registered a case on its own over the same. Judicial Member of the Human Rights Commission K Baiju Nath directed the Malappuram District Collector and the Chief Port Surveyor of Alappuzha to submit a report within 10 days.

The Commission would consider the suo motu case on May 19.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 PM on Sunday.

The Kerala government also decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and bear the medical expense of the injured people who are under treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

