A Kerala teacher helps Rajasthan slumkids clear IIT and NEET exams with mobile classroom

Kozhikode: 15 years ago, Sunil Jose, a senior secondary teacher, was attending a function in Ajmer Rajasthan. He saw a group of children from the slums fighting for the food waste dumped nearby and one boy was running away with a portion he had grabbed.

It was an eye-opener for Sunil Jose, that led him to launch a revolutionary educational system, which changed the future of hundreds of kids from the slums.

Over 500 kids are getting education, coaching, food and also proper nurturing to be part of the society through Udan Society, the charitable organisation he started. So far around 1,500 kids have completed their schooling and the first batch of students have built their careers and lead a dignified life.

Sunil Jose hails from the hilly area of Koorachundu in Kozhikode. He left for Ajmer to work as a teacher in St. Anselm's Sr. Secondary School there. Now he works 24/7 for the well being of the children from the slums.'' If a kid gets a respectable life, that will be a great achievement. We aim to keep them away from begging and make them capable of living on their own with a job. Nearly 1500 kids have completed their schooling under the society so far,'' he said.

A simple beginning

Before Sunil set out with his venture he noticed that begging was the sole source of income for many families in slums in Ajmer. Even from the early years, a child is forced to beg while sitting in the lap of mother. They didn't have any official documents to show their identity; no office or an institute let them in. School education or a job was not in their wildest of dreams. When Sunil Jose approached the parents of kids at a nearby slum in Ajmer, he didn't get a hearty welcome there.

Anyhow, he picked three kids and started to give them tuition. Within 6 months, the number of the kids learning under his tuition became 30. He gave them basic education; managed to get them admission in Government Primary School in Panchsheel. Then, his services were extended to two more colonies; the number of kids rose to 70. He bought an old van, used to drop the kids off at the school and to pick them up after the classes and brought them to his home at Panchsheel.

There the kids got evening food, proper tuition classes, and coaching for their daily routine. After their study time, they were all dropped off at their colonies. Slowly, the number of kids became 70. Later he bought a second hand bus and set another milestone for the Udan Society-that's called Education on Wheels.

Education On Wheels

'Education on Wheels' is a project started to identify kids from their early age and lead them to the world of education. As part of the project, their bus was remodelled as a class room. The bus would halt in a colony for two hours. Around 30 kids will be taught basics in education and given food and they will be prepared for the formal education system.

Thus, after a year, they would get admission in Government primary School at Panchsheel in different classes as per their age.

''This is the most successful project of the Udan Society. It's through this they are entering the formal education system,'' says Sunil Jose. Earlier it was too difficult to get the kids. Half of the kids used to drop out from the classes, but Sunil and the team used to bring them back. This process is going on; Now nearly hundred kids find their way to schools after getting basic training in a classroom set up in a van.

In between, Udan society shifted its works from Sunil's home to their own building in Ajmer. It is a well organised education institution now, with salaried teachers, air conditioned classrooms, library and other infrastructure facilities.

A life guided to and monitored

Even though the kids start their schooling at Panchsheel school, their life and education are strictly guided and supported by the Udan Society. ''Every day we pick the kids from their colonies to the school. The kids already get mid day meal from the school, then at the society they are being served an evening food. They have a scheduled time table there for tuition, self studying, entertainment, food etc,'' he said.

The students have a scheduled time table there for tuition, self studying, entertainment and food. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Kids who leave their house in the early morning, reach back to their colonies by 7.30 pm at night. ''During this time period, they are fully occupied with their studies and related activities. Moreover, they don't have electric lights in their huts, That's also another reason to keep them in the society until they finish their daily home work and studies,'' said Sunil Jose.

Drivers, security and cleaning staff. They also focus on career oriented coaching and guidance. RG Academy, a prestigious coaching centre in Ajmer is providing JEE, NEET coaching to 120 kids from the society presently. This year, 2 students cleared NEET and are eagerly waiting to get admission in a government Medical College.

The society thrives on donations. Many people who come from ordinary background are donating as per their capacity. ''Besides these, we have to collect Rs 4 lakhs monthly. I spend almost all of my salary. My kids are independent and earning on their own, so I can spend my money for the Udan society,'' said Sunil.

''Three children I had given tuition in the very beginning are studying in IIT now. This time also 2 kids cleared NEET entrance exam. Though everybody cannot find a highly paid profession, the big satisfaction is that each child who was part of the society finds a job for their livelihood, There are teachers, nurses, lab technicians and so on,'' he said.