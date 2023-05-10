Retd. Justice VK Mohanan led Judicial commission to probe into Malappuram boat accident

Thiruvananthapuram: A judicial commission led by retired justice V K Mohanan will investigate the boat accident that claimed 22 lives in Malappuram's Tanur. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday. A Special Investigation Team of Police is also probing the case.

The government has also decided to strengthen the surveillance mechanism in the water transport sector in view of such boat tragedies. Special squads will be formed to nab the offenders in the sector.

Several decisions were also taken to ensure the safe operation of tourist boats in the state. The tourist boats must display the number of permitted people. Vigilance committees will be formed by including local government representatives in places where boat services are being operated.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur at 7.30 pm on Sunday. According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the ill-fated boat.

Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S, who is heading a special investigation team constituted to probe the incident, said the arrest of the accused was recorded and he would be produced before a local court within 24 hours.

The owner was facing charges of operating the vessel without a licence.

Talking to reporters here, Das said IPC Section 302 (murder) has been slapped against the boat owner and the investigation is progressing considering it a murder case.

(With PTI inputs)