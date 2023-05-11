The same day Dr Vandana was murdered, another man attacked doctors, nurses in Nedumkandam

Idukki: The same day Dr Vandana Das was brutally murdered at Kottarakkara, healthcare professionals were attacked by another man, who was also in police custody, at Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital here.

While the tragic death of the house surgeon at Kottarakkara happened in the early hours of Wednesday, the incident at Nedumkandam, where doctors and nurses were attacked, took place at night.

Nedumkandam-native Praveen who was injured in a scuffle had been taken to the hospital by the police in an inebriated state.

It is alleged that the police did not provide adequate security when the man attacked the hospital staff.

According to the police, a dispute related to filing a case provoked the man. When the situation escalated, the doctors stayed away and asked the police to provide security. He was then tied up and given treatment.

In Kottarakkara, the accused Sandeep was unsupervised when he attacked Dr Vandana with scissors. The 25-year-old victim had been stabbed 11 times in her head and back.