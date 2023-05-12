Kottarakkara: Eyewitness accounts of the murder of house surgeon Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday revealed the young doctor was an easy target for her assailant who was brought there for medical check-up by police.

Ambulance driver Rajesh, who was an eyewitness to the brutal murder by Sandeep, narrated how it all happened soon after the suspended school teacher was brought for a medical examination by the police.

Rajesh said that his resting room in the hospital was adjacent to the Casualty. “I had gone to sleep only by 2 am and later woke up hearing a commotion from the Casualty. On rushing there I saw Sandeep beating up home guard Alex Kutty who was found pinned to a chair by the assailant. When I grabbed the latter from behind, he also thrashed me on my left upper arm. It was only then that I realized I was bleeding and Sandeep was stabbing Alex Kutty and me with surgical scissors,” said Rajesh.

The assailant had also looped his thumb between a ring of the scissors to hold it firmly.

Sandeep yet again stabbed Alex Kutty and then a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the police from the Pooyappally station, who had brought him to the hospital along with some other officers, tried to tackle the assailant with a plastic chair. But the SI lost his balance and fell on the floor. Sandeep then turned towards the SI and tried to stab him too. However, the SI rolled away from him. Assistant SI R Manilal, who was in charge of the security, rushed to the room on hearing the commotion. Sandeep, then on the floor, got up and attacked Manilal, who was forced against the wall by his neck and stabbed twice on the neck, Rajesh added.

“The injured police officers and Dr Muhammed Shibin, who were also present in the room, immediately rushed outside. When I tried to overpower Sandeep, he repulsed me with the scissors. Meanwhile, somebody who had run out of the Casualty locked its main door from the outside and I was trapped inside along with the doctors and some other medical staff, who included women,” said Rajesh.

During this time, Sandeep walked to and fro in the hall, mumbling something. Later, he sat on a chair near the lift. “I was then standing adjacent to the glass door inside the Casualty,” said Rajesh.

Soon, the duty doctor Pournami along with Vandana reached the hall from a room inside hearing all the noise. “I locked the other lady staff in the nurses’ room and Dr Pournami rushed to the doctors’ room in the Casualty and locked the door from inside. Only Dr Vandana remained in the hall and I shouted at her to run away from there. But she was stunned seeing all the violence and froze, staring at Sandeep,” said Rajesh.

“I also ran into the nurses’ room and held the door tightly. A few seconds later, I heard some sounds from the hall. They were similar to somebody beating on the floor. I opened the door slightly and looked outside and was shocked to see Sandeep sitting on Dr Vandana’s back and stabbing her repeatedly on the head in the observation room,” he said.

Then, Rajesh saw Dr Shibin rushing to the observation room and trying to rescue Dr Vandana from Sandeep by pulling by her feet. Sandeep, who was sitting, tried to get up. Dr Shibin pushed the assailant away and the latter fell on his back. As the assailant fell, the scissors was thrown out of his hand.

Dr Shibin carried Dr Vandana and started running, but Sandeep took the scissors and stabbed her again on the back. Still, Dr Shibin managed to take Dr Vandana outdoors through a door near the X-ray room, said Rajesh.

Sandeep then walked out of the observation room and Rajesh followed him. The assailant washed the scissors at the water filter in the hall and abandoned the weapon there. “As soon as he had dropped the scissors, I grabbed the assailant from behind and pinned him to the floor. At the same time, officers from the Kottarakkara police station reached the spot and opened the Casualty’s main door. Initially, Sandeep’s hands were tied with a towel. The police handcuffed him later,” said Rajesh.