2 dead, 8 injured after car returning from Karipur airport crashes into culvert

Kannur: Two people, including an 8-year-old boy, died after a car crashed into a culvert here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Aravindakshan (60) and his grandson Sharon (8) from Uruvachal in Mattannur.

Eight people, who were injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. The accident took place at Meruvambai on the Koothuparampu - Mattannur road during the wee hours of Friday.

The car, returning to Mattanur from Karipur airport, lost control before crashing into the culvert.

Driver Abhishek (25), Shilpa (30), Araadhya (11), Swayamprabha (55), Shinu (36), Dhanusha (28), Siddharth (8) and Sarang (8) are the injured. The family was returning home with Shilpa who was visiting from abroad.