Guest worker beaten to death in Malappuram, 9 in custody

Published: May 13, 2023 10:29 PM IST
The scene of the crime at Kizhissery in Malappuram.

Malappuram: A guest worker was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of theft at Kizhissery in the district here on Saturday.

Bihar-native Rajesh Manji (36) was confirmed dead in the morning. Nine persons have been taken into custody in connection with the death.

The accused have reportedly confessed to assaulting Manji for almost two hours after tying him up.

Initially, the accused had claimed that Manji died after falling off the terrace of a building. However, the post-mortem revealed broken bones and bruises on the body, possibly from assault.

A special team has been formed to probe the case. The Kondotty Police is expected to record the arrests on Sunday.

