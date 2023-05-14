Within a week of Tanur tragedy, 2 boats in Marine Drive found riding at thrice their capacity

Kochi: Within a week of the Tanur boat tragedy that claimed 22 lives, the issue of overcrowding has repeated in Kerala. The police on Sunday seized two recreational vessels from Marine Drive in Ernakulam for violating norms by ferrying more than thrice their capacity.



The boats, Sandhya and St Mary's, permitted to accommodate upto 13 passengers, had over 40 onboard. The serangs (drivers) of the boats, Nikhil Dayal and Ganesh, have been arrested.

According to reports, staff of other boats alerted the police when they noticed overcrowding on St. Mary's. The boat had started service minutes before police reached the spot.

With the coastal police on its tail, St Mary's halted and moved its passengers onto Sandhya. But the police found that both boats exceeded the capacity.

The police department has been on high alert over the safe operation of boats in the state following the boat accident at Tanur in Malappuram district.

Kochi police commissioner had summoned a meeting of boat owners and staff. Strict guidelines were issued on the operation of the boats at the meeting.