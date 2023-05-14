Miraculous escape: KSRTC inter-state bus almost falls into gorge at Thamarassery 'churam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2023 12:26 AM IST
The accident occurred on the seventh hairpin bend at the Thamarassery mountain pass. Photo: Screenshot/Manorama News

Inter-state passengers had a miraculous escape after a KSRTC super deluxe bus nearly plunged into a gorge on the mountain pass (churam) at Thamarassery here on Saturday.

The bus had several passengers onboard and all of them are reportedly safe.

The Mysore-Thiruvananthapuram bus was heading toward Kozhikode Saturday afternoon when it veered off the main road and broke the protection wall.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly half of the bus was over the wall and appeared stuck on trees preventing a disaster.

The passengers and passersby acted quickly and helped those inside to climb down to safety.

The incident occurred at the seventh hairpin bend and caused a traffic block for hours.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout