Miraculous escape: KSRTC inter-state bus almost falls into gorge at Thamarassery 'churam'

Inter-state passengers had a miraculous escape after a KSRTC super deluxe bus nearly plunged into a gorge on the mountain pass (churam) at Thamarassery here on Saturday.

The bus had several passengers onboard and all of them are reportedly safe.

The Mysore-Thiruvananthapuram bus was heading toward Kozhikode Saturday afternoon when it veered off the main road and broke the protection wall.

Nearly half of the bus was over the wall and appeared stuck on trees preventing a disaster.

The passengers and passersby acted quickly and helped those inside to climb down to safety.

The incident occurred at the seventh hairpin bend and caused a traffic block for hours.