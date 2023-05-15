Thiruvananthapuram: The number of migrant labourers in Kerala has grown exponentially in the last few decades. As per the official records of the Labour Department 5.2 lakh migrant workers are registered in the State. Unofficial estimates, however, put the figure at 7.5 lakh and the authorities are clueless about tracing unregistered workers.



The number of migrant workers is estimated at 5.20 lakh by taking into account the registrations done under the Awaz Health Insurance scheme for the welfare of migrant workers. Under the programme, Rs 25,000 is extended as assistance for medical treatment and Rs 2 lakh as insurance for death in an accident. But, registrations under the scheme have been put on hold temporarily.

'Athidhi' Mobile app

The Labour Department will soon launch a mobile app named "Athidhi" through which workers can register themselves personally. ('Athidhi' means 'guest'. Migrant labourers are referred to as guest workers by the State authorities.) Those who register under the scheme will get membership in the AWAZ project automatically.

The app is being launched as carrying out the registration through the present Athidhi portal is cumbersome. At present, officials of the Labour Department visit railway stations, places of work, and labour camps in order to register the labourers.

Missing lot

The Labour Department can obtain the actual numbers only if the agents who bring the migrant workers to the State and the labour contractors volunteer to disclose the information. But, there are thousands of workers in the State who go to work at a different places each day, without the help of agents or contractors. These persons are not accounted for in any estimates.

Even though the Director General of Police has issued a circular that the labour contractors must intimate the nearest police station of all details about migrant workers, this is not being complied with in many places.