Passenger stabbed on train; attacker detained

Shoranur: In a shocking incident, a man was stabbed by a co-passenger on Ajmer bound train-Maru Sagar Express here on Sunday night. Parppanangadi native Devadasan suffered injuries in the attack. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested Ziyad, a native of Guruvyaur in connection with the stabbing.

It is reported that an argument between the two passengers ended up in the stabbing. Sources revealed that Ziyad who was misbehaving with the woman passengers was questioned by other passengers including Devadasan. Provoked by this, Ziyad attacked Devadasan with a liquor bottle when the train reached Shoranur railway station.

Devadasan suffered a minor injury near an eye in the attack. Meanwhile, Ziyad was also injured while attacking his co-passenger. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam.

(Details awaited..)