Actor, video editor arrested for attacking cops in Kochi; video disproves police claim

Kochi: A young actor and video editor, who allegedly attacked a Circle Inspector and team at night in Kochi, were arrested on Tuesday even as a video disproving the police claim surfaced on social media.

Manorama News has obtained visuals of the police abusing the duo on the public road before taking them into custody. The accused also claimed that the CI slapped them in their face and threw their mobile phone to the ground.

Thrissur native Sanoop and Palakkad native Rahul Raj were arrested for allegedly attacking the CI and team from North police station. The police had also taken four bikes into custody. Three others who accompanied them managed to escape the clutches of the cops.

Police version

According to the police, the attack took place on Monday night during an inspection conducted by the CI and his team. One of the bikes, which was parked obstructing the traffic, was found to be blacklisted one. Apart from the young actor and editor, three friends accompanied them. When asked for the documents of their bike, the trio bolted.

The assistant sub-inspector and constable were attacked by the two accused when they were told that the bike would be taken into custody, a police official said. When the CI intervened, he was also attacked with a key chain shaped like a knife.

Following this, all the four bikes were seized. Sanoop and Rahul had arrived in Kochi for a movie shoot.