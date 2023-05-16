Smuggled contraband for dealer in Pak; was promised good amount as reward: Carrier

Kochi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, in its remand report, confirmed that the Pakistan national, who was arrested with a Rs 25,000 crore drug haul the other day, was a carrier.

As per the report, Zubair (29) confessed the contraband was being smuggled for a dealer in Pakistan. According to NCB sources, the drugs were traced to a Pakistan-based mafia led by Haji Salim.

Zubair, who hails from Pakistan but resides in Iran, told authorities that he took up the job because he was offered a good amount as a reward once the deal was done.

Zubair reportedly told the authorities that the seized products were not the whole cargo.

It is understood that over 3,000kg of drugs were sunk in the sea when the Indian Navy closed in on the 'mother vessel', the whereabouts of which remain unclear.

The NCB and the Indian Navy had seized 2,525 kg of methamphetamine, a highly potent drug also known as crystal meth.