Kollam district's biggest drug warehouse gutted in fire, 7 hospitalised after inhaling fumes

Kollam: A major fire broke out at the district drug warehouse of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) at Uliyakkovil here on Wednesday.

According to latest reports, the warehouse and its entire contents have been gutted.

Fire and Rescue personnel attempting to douse fire. Photo: Manorama

Stocks of sanitisers piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic were also inside the warehouse. As the warehouse closes at 5pm, nobody was inside when it caught fire.

Even as the fire personnel managed to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses, at least seven locals have been hospitalised after inhaling the fumes.

The fire was first noticed by locals after 8.30pm. The warehouse has been functioning for the last 15 years.

The warehouse at Uliyakkovil is the major distribution centre for medicines in Kollam district. Medicines to the district hospitals and PHCs are supplied from the warehouse.

Fire tenders lined up outside the Kerala Medical Services Corporation warehouse at Uliyakkovil in Kollam on Wednesday night. Photo: Manorama

According to locals, fire first erupted at a part of the warehouse that had a stock of bleaching power. At least 20 fire tenders are on site to douse the fire.