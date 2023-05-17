Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness soaring temperatures in the upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) warned on Wednesday.

The Met department has declared a yellow alert in the state. Temperatures are likely to rise to 37°C in Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, 36°C in Kannur, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts and 35°C in Malappuram district (2°C - 4°C more than normal) on Wednesday.

Barring the hilly areas, these districts are likely to experience hot and humid conditions for the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Met department has also warned that one or two places are likely to experience isolated heavy rains in the State. A yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Wednesday. The districts may receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Strong winds with a speed of 40 kmph to 45 kmph and rough weather conditions are likely to prevail over the central parts of the Central Arabian Sea on Wednesday. No restrictions have been issued for fishing in Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts so far.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that a slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala.

The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.