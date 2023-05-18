Kochi: Nedumbassery police arrested a man for exposing his private parts and misbehaving with a woman traveller on a KSRTC bus.



Police registered a case against Savad Shah from Chevayur in Kozhikode based on the woman's complaint.

The incident took place on Tuesday. It came to light after Nandita from Thrissur who lodged the complaint, took to social media and shared the videos of the incident.

In the video, she's heard saying the incident happened when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. Midway through the journey, the accused sat next to her on a seat reserved for women. She said he touched her inappropriately. She also alleged that the accused had unzipped his pants and was masturbating.

In the video, the accused is seen getting up from the seat after Nandita questioned his behaviour. Though he claimed he was innocent, he fled from the scene when the bus conductor went out to alert a police officer on traffic duty. Soon after, the conductor and driver chased him down and handed him over to the police.

Nandita told Manorama News that she came to know Savad was a serial abuser; a few girls texted her about their experience after watching her Instagram post.

A local court has remanded Savad in judicial custody.