Thiruvananthapuram: The monsoon will most likely reach the Nicobar Islands, South Andaman Sea and South Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has also predicted rain with thunder and lightning, accompanied by gusty wind, at isolated places in Kerala over the next five days.

IMD stated that hot and humid conditions should prevail in all areas except for hilly regions in the state due to high temperatures.