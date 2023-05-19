Around 100 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Malappuram

Malappuram: Around 100 guests who attended a wedding reception at Maranchery here had to be hospitalised due to food poisoning.

Those affected are from Thuruvanam island in Marancherry. They had come from the bride's place at Thuruvanam to the groom's home in Kalady near Edappal to attend the wedding reception.

There were children among those affected.

Those suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea were admitted to Ponnani taluk hospital and the others are under treatment at various hospitals in Maranchery and Edappal.

The wedding took place on May 17.