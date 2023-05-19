Kerala to deploy special squads in areas hit by gaur attacks

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2023 02:27 PM IST Updated: May 19, 2023 02:36 PM IST
Forest minister AK Saseendran said compensation would be given to the injured people and families of the three people killed in the gaur attacks . Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday said that special squads would be deployed in Kottyam's Erumeli, Kollam's Edamulakkal and Thrissur's Chalakudy which are prone to gaur attacks in the state.

He said directions have been given to the forest department chief to monitor the situation. The minister said compensation would be given to the injured people and families of the three people killed in the gaur attacks on Friday.

Chackochan (70) and Thomas (71) were killed at Erumeli after a gaur which ventured into a rubber plantation near here, attacked them at around 8 am on Friday. In Kollam, Samuel Varghese (60), an expatriate, was gored to death by a gaur at his plot on Thursday.

Meanwhile, panic gripped Chalakudy's Melur region after a gaur was seen roaming around the residential areas in the wee hours of Friday.

Residents of Erumeli have been protesting against the forest department's apathy to check wild animal raids in the area. Following this, the forest minister intervened and issued directions to deploy special squads in the three places.

Kottayam district collector issues shoot-at-sight order
The district authority has landed in a tight spot after the death toll in gaur attacks touched two on Friday. Kottayam district collector has issued shoot-at-sight orders against the gaur. As the gaur continues  to pose a threat to human lives, the district will either order to kill or tranquilize it.

