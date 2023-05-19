Tharoor, Brittas call for efforts to accelerate development of T'Puram based on holistic vision

Thiruvananthapuram: MPs Shashi Tharoor and John Brittas were among the panellists at a two-day management conclave of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) that called for collective efforts to accelerate the sustainable and inclusive development of Thiruvananthapuram region based on a holistic vision.

Tharoor said an integrated master plan is needed for the city, which looks at all major infrastructure projects including airport development, a press release here said, while Brittas said the city had the potential to become the top state capital in the country.

It should involve all stakeholders, including corporates, politicians and civil society organisations working in an integrated manner to closely monitor and address problems promptly, Tharoor added.

"As long as you have a holistic vision for the future, we can collaborate together," the three-time MP of Thiruvananthapuram said.

More domestic and international flights are going to be operated from the Trivandrum International Airport in the coming days, he said, as airlines have been convinced of the state capital's potential.

The Congress leader also said that there are areas of deep concern too, such as a garbage crisis, and that there was a need to keep public spaces clean.

During his address, Brittas said Kerala has been witnessing a major transformation due to the determination of the state government to take major development projects forward.

"Thiruvananthapuram has the potential to become the best state capital in the country," he said.

In the state capital region alone infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh crore are in progress, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Underlining the state government's firm commitment to development projects, he said even the Centre had recognised how it had acted fast in acquiring land for the National Highway development.

The two-day conclave, whose focal theme was Trivandrum 5.0 Prosperity Beyond Profit, inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, saw in-depth deliberations by corporate leaders, administrators and elected representatives on key topics linked to sustainable and inclusive development of the Kerala Capital Region, the press release said.

TMA is one of the country's premier management associations affiliated with the New Delhi-based All India Management Association (AIMA).

(With PTI inputs)