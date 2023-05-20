Bevco directs outlets to stop accepting withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) on Saturday directed all its outlets to stop accepting the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes with immediate effect.

The Bevco General Manager (Operations) issued a circular to this effect to all regional and warehouse managers.

The circular also said if an outlet accepts Rs 2,000 currency notes, the regional manager concerned will be held responsible.

The decision comes following the Reserve Bank of India's statement directing all banks to halt the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Queues in front of a BEVCO outlet. File photo.

The RBI, however, informed that the banknotes currently in circulation will continue to have value.

The existing notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.