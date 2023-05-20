Student who passed SSLC with full A plus found dead at Chirayinkeezhu

Thiruvananthapuram: A student, who passed the SSLC exams with A-plus in all subjects, was found dead at Chirayinkeezhu here on Saturday.

Rakhisree RS (16), a student of Sree Sarada Vilasam Girls Higher Secondary School was found hanging at her house in Koonthallur.

Rakhisree was the daughter of Rajeev and Sreevidya. Earlier in the day she went to the school where students who attained A Plus were given a reception.

Later, she was found dead, and the reason is yet to be known.

The police inspected the scene and the body has been moved to the mortuary of the Medical College Hospital.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)