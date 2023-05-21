Councillor impersonation at Kattakada college: University to file criminal case

Thiruvananthapuram: The row over the alleged university union councillor impersonation attempt by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Christian College, Kattakkada has not gone down well with the syndicate of the Kerala University.

A meeting of the syndicate has decided to file a criminal case over the violation and direct the college management to suspend or dismiss the principal who had facilitated the illegal move.

The university registrar will file the criminal case against principal-in charge Dr G J Shaiju and A Visakh, a student of the college and an SFI leader whose name was mentioned as the university union councillor (UUC) from the college by the principal in a representation to the universiy replacing the student, Anakha, who had in fact won the union elections as UUC.

The syndicate meeting presided over by vice chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal concluded that the principal's support to the SFI’s attempt at impersonation and forging of documents misled the university.

“The principal’s actions brought disgrace to the university. We will ask the college management to either suspend or dismiss him from service. If they fail to take action, the affiliation of the college will be cancelled,” said the VC.

Other decisions

Meanwhile, the university debarred Shyju from all duties related to the university, including conduct of exams, for five years. He was also stripped of the post of principal-in charge.

The registrar has been asked to file a report on the issue within a week. The expenses over postponement of the university union elections will be recovered from the accused. After freezing the list of university union councillors, a verification will be carried out.

It was Manorama which exposed the issue. Instead of A S Anakha, who had won th election as the university union councillor from the college, the principal had included the name of Visakh, SFI’s area secretary in the list sent to the university.