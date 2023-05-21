Principal, SFI leader booked in college election impersonation row

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Sunday registered a case in connection with the row over the alleged election impersonation attempt by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) at Christian College, Kattakkada the other day.

College principal Dr G J Shaiju and SFI leader A Visakh have been booked as the first and second accused respectively. The charges levelled against the accused include fraud, forgery and impersonation.

Kattakkada police took action based on a complaint filed by the Registrar of Kerala University upon the insistence of the varsity Syndicate.

Meanwhile, the registrar has been instructed to look into the incident and submit a report within a week.

The financial loss that arises out of postponing the university elections will be borne by those concerned. The registrar will decide how to go about the same. In the meantime, the list of the university union councillors will be frozen.

It's also been decided that union elections will again be conducted only after varsity authorities ascertain the elected councillors.

The case

As per the case filed, principal-in-charge Shaiju recommended Visakh, who is a student of Christian College and an SFI area secretary, as University Union Councillor (UUC) in a representation to Kerala University, replacing A S Anakha, who won the elections as UUC.