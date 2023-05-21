2 youths held with 280g MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh in Kochi

Kochi: Police on Sunday nabbed two men on charges of transporting methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The arrested are Shafeeq (24) and Ashiq (28), both natives of Mannacherry in Alappuzha.

The narcotic substance, which weighed around 285 grams, was being smuggled from Bengaluru in a truck. The contraband costs around Rs 10 lakh in the market, police said.

The duo were apprehended as part of Kerala Police's anti-narcotic drive called 'Yodhav'. The special squad, led by Kochi Deputy Commissioner S Sasidharan, received information on the movement of the peddlers and Kalamassery police intercepted their vehicle at Pathadipalam near Edappally.

DCP Sasidharan told Onmanorama that Shafeeq was on the police radar. “He buys MDMA from Bengaluru and smuggles it into Kerala in trucks and other big vehicles to evade usual checks. The substance was being brought to be sold in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki districts,” said the officer.

Shafeeq is a history sheeter with cases registered against him in Kumily, Visakhapatnam and Mannancherry. The cases in Kumily and Visakhapatnam are related to narcotics.

Ashiq was the driver of the vehicle used to transport the substance. Police suspect he was aware of the crime.

The police have launched an investigation to find out if more people are involved in the drug racket.