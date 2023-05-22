Bison which killed two men was shot at: Forest officials

Erumeli: The bison which killed two elderly men at Erumeli the other day in Kottayam was shot at by poachers and this might have resulted in it turning violent, Forest officials have said.

The wild animal suffered gunshot wounds inside the Sabarimala forest.After this, the bison turned violent and strayed into human-inhabited areas in Kanimala. Efforts are on to nab the poachers, against whom charges for instigating murder may be lodged, they added.

Two persons – Purathel Jacob Thomas (Chacko,68) and his neighbour Thomas Antony (62) were killed in the attack on Friday morning when the bison suddenly came from the nearby forests and attacked them.

Meanwhile, the violent bison is yet to be located. The Forest Department has deployed two teams, consisting of 25 personnel each, and armed with weapons including guns, to conduct patrolling in human habitats near the forest to prevent another attack. Continuous monitoring will be done till the threat from the animal ceases to exist, the officials said.

The funeral of Chacko was held at Kanamala St Thomas Church at 9 am today. The last rites of Thomas Antony were held the other day.