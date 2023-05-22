Girl dies by suicide after stalked by youth

Chirayinkeezhu: A teenage girl, who scored full A Plus in her SSLC examinations,died by suicide as her parents lodged a police complaint, accusing a youth of abetting suicide.

16-year-old Rakhisree (Devu), daughter of Rajeev-Sreevidya couple from Panachuvilaakam House in Kunthalloor Chirayinkeezhu, was found hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom at her residence last evening.

She was a student at the Sreesarada Vialasam Higher Secondary School in Chirayinkeezhu. She is survived by her sister Saranya, besides her parents.

In a complaint submitted to Chirayinkeezhu police, the girl’s parent Rajeev stated that a young man from Panckashala in Chirayinkeezhu had been stalking his daughter with a marriage proposal for a while. The man had even approached her when she was on her way to the school after her SSLC results were out and threatened not to let her live if she refused to live with him.

The girl had acquainted the youth during a camp held at the school about six months ago and he also handed over a mobile phone to her. The accused, who used to threaten the girl over the phone, waylaid her at a bus stop near Chirayinkeezhu and repeated his threat when she went to her school to check the SSLC results.

The body was cremated at her maternal house near Mammam at Attingal after a post-mortem at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.