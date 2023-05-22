Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government in the plea filed by a lawyer seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of Dr Vandana Das, the 25-year-old doctor fatally stabbed by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on May 10.

The Acting Chief Justice S V Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji observed that the reason for not dismissing the plea despite the petitioner being a stranger was that the petitioner's mother was also a doctor.

The court also ordered tagging the petition along with the suo motu case it initiated following the brutal murder.

The plea moved through Advocates C Rajendran, B K Gopalakrishnan, and Sreevidya RS sought a direction to the state government to pay a minimum Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of the deceased house surgeon; monitoring of the investigation by the court to secure the ends of justice; and issuance of guidelines for providing security to the doctors, nurses, and other staff in hospitals across the state, as well as the provision of armed forces in casualty wards of all government hospitals across the state.

Dr Vandana was stabbed to death using dressing room scissors by S Sandeep, a UP school teacher, at 4.30 am on May 10.

The accused reportedly turned violent when the doctor was preparing to attend to his wounds at the hospital.

After attacking several persons including policemen with surgical scissors, Sandeep stabbed the doctor multiple times inside the dressing room.

Sandeep is currently housed in a high-security cell at the Poojappura Central Jail.

