Fire and Rescue Dept launches statewide inspection to check safety at drug warehouses

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 24, 2023 04:24 PM IST
A 32-year-old fireman had died while attempting to douse a massive fire that erupted at a state-run drug warehouse in Thumba. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Fire and Rescue Department has launched a statewide inspection to check the safety features at various drug warehouses in the wake of the two fires at Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) units in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

A 32-year-old fireman had died while attempting to douse a massive fire that erupted at a state-run drug warehouse here early on Tuesday.

The drug warehouse, owned by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) was located at the Kinfra Industrial Park near Thumba.

DGP B Sandhya, who visited the fire accident site, told reporters that the drug warehouse building did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire and rescue department and there were no mandatory equipment to douse the flames.

A massive fire gutted the warehouse at Uliyakkovil in Kollam on May 17. Photo: Manorama

Last week, another warehouse of KMSCL was gutted in fire in Kollam district following which Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident.   

