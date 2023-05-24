Vishu bumper lottery results declared

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the Vishu Bumper lottery was declared at 1.30 pm on Wednesday.

While ticket number VE 475588 got the first prize of Rs 12 crore, the second prize of Rs 1 crore each went to six tickets. The ticket numbers for the second price are VA 513003, VB 678985, VC 743934, VD 175757, VE 797565, VG 642218.

While 10 per cent of the first prize amount will go as agency commission, the winner will receive the remaining amount after 30% tax deduction.

The tickets belong to VA, VB, VC, VD, VE and VG series.

The third, fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each for a ticket in each series. Prizes of Rs5000, Rs2000, Rs1000, Rs500 and Rs300 are also included in the Vishu bumper. The total prize money is Rs 49,46,12,000 and the agent price is Rs 4,94,61,200. Last year, the first prize was Rs 10 crore.

All 42 lakh tickets printed this year were sold. The results may be obtained from official websites of the lottery department https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The ticket price was Rs 300.